Matt Hardy Comments on His ‘Raw Slump,’ Proclaims His ‘Countdown to Arcadia Has Begun’

– Following last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy commented on his “slump” and how the “countdown to Arcadia has begun.” You can check out his tweets below.

Initially, Hardy wrote, “Still in my #RAW slump, I’m sorry. MORE ATONEMENT APPARENTLY.” He later added, “I know the slump & losses won’t last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We’ll get past this together. I’ve received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there’s no me. THANK YOU ALL.”

During last night’s Raw, Matt Hardy was pinned by Drew McIntyre in just over two minutes. As noted, Hardy’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in February 2020.

