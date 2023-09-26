Matt Hardy Comments on WWE Releasing Dolph Ziggler

– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy discussed the recent WWE roster cuts, which included former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hardy on the WWE releases and Dolph Ziggler being cut: “[The releases] just make people question like, ‘Am I next?’ It makes them walk on eggshells and it makes them very worried and anxious about what the future may hold even for them. It’s just tough, especially when you see those mascots, especially when you have someone like a Dolph Ziggler, who you think as long as he is around and healthy, he’s going to have a job and be employed because he’s been very loyal and very faithful to WWE. If he can get [a release notice], then anybody can get it more or less.”

On how Ziggler sold the Side Effect: “He took the best Side Effects ever. He would take a Side Effect and land on his shoulders and spin. Dude’s crazy.”