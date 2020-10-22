wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Confirms That Elite Deletion Will Take Place at Hardy Compound
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy’s battle with Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear will take place at the Hardy Compound, as revealed by Hardy in a new promo. You can see the video below, in which Hardy cut a promo on Guevara and confirmed that the match will take place at the compound and thus will assumedly be a cinematic match.
Hardy and Guevara will face off in the match that will air as part of AEW Full Gear on November 7th. The show will air on PPV and FITE TV.
