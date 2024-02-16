Matt Hardy Confirms Jeff Hardy Has A Broken Nose, Will Undergo More Testing

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy appeared to suffer an injury at the AEW Rampage taping this week when Sammy Guevara’s knee smashed his face during a shooting star press. In the latest episode of his podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy confirmed that his brother suffered a broken nose and will need more tests to determine if there’s anything more serious.

He said: “It looks like the Sammy Guevara-Hardy curse is real. It lives on. We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked back up in 2024. They were having a hell of a match, it’s going to air on Rampage. They have a great match, and there is a point where Sammy does a move, and his knee catches Jeff in the face. It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, that’s really all we know. They’re still going to undergo some more testing and what not to try and find out what his total injury is or would be. We know, right now, it’s at a minimum a broken nose.“