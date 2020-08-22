WWE News: Matt Hardy Congratulates Jeff On Intercontinental Title Win, Update On Jeff’s Theme Song

– Matt Hardy’s happy for his brother Jeff following the latter’s Intercontinental Title win on Smackdown. Matt, who is of course in AEW now, posted to Twitter to congratulate his brother after Jeff won the IC Title from AJ Styles on Smackdown.

Matt posted:

Congratulations, Brother Nero! — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 22, 2020

– In related news, Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth noted that his “No More Words” theme song will return once WWE is in front of live crowds: