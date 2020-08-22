wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Congratulates Jeff On Intercontinental Title Win, Update On Jeff’s Theme Song

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy Smackdown

– Matt Hardy’s happy for his brother Jeff following the latter’s Intercontinental Title win on Smackdown. Matt, who is of course in AEW now, posted to Twitter to congratulate his brother after Jeff won the IC Title from AJ Styles on Smackdown.

Matt posted:

– In related news, Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth noted that his “No More Words” theme song will return once WWE is in front of live crowds:

