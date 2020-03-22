Matt Hardy Says His Contract Allows Him to Work in NJPW

– In some recent Twitter interactions, Matt Hardy, who recently made his AEW debut last week, revealed that his contract would allow him to work in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). You can read his comments on the matter below.

Hardy recently stated, “Social Media is the ultimate melting pot of opinions. My recent feedback has been monumental. For everyone that’s bombarded me with adoration, joy & support… THANK YOU. If you’re not happy with MY career decision & have let me know about it… Thank you. I’m flattered you care.”

Later when a fan asked if they could see Matt Hardy in New Japan, Hardy revealed his AEW contract would allow it. He also added that he’d love the opportunity to work a Wrestle Kingdom event in some capacity. He stated, “My contract would allow that. Truth be told, I’d love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in some capacity.” You can view those tweets below.

