– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy weighed in on the MJF vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Title bout set for later today at AEW Worlds End. According to Hardy, he said he could see a win for Samoa Joe happening tonight. Matt Hardy said on MJF vs. Joe (via Fightful):

“I could see it happening, but I could also not see it happening. For some reason, I feel like we have an MJF/Swerve meeting for the title on the horizon, in the future. That’s what my gut tells me, but I don’t know. It would not surprise me if Samoa Joe did win, but nobody’s really sure about the legitimacy of MJF’s health or where he’s at. It’s gonna be interesting.”

MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title happens later tonight at AEW Worlds End. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.