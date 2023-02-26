Matt Hardy Credits Vince Russo For Initial “DX Pledges” Concept

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler recounted the era when he and his brother Jeff were part of a gimmick for WWE where the pair acted as pledges for D-Generation X (per Wrestling Inc). According to Hardy, the concept never achieved success and was eventually abandoned. You can find a few highlights from Hardy below.

On where the concept originated: “Something they pitched is they had an idea, and it was creative; this came down from Vince Russo, where he wanted myself and Jeff doing pledges for DX, and we were like into that.”

On the eventual shuttering of the idea: “We did it for like four or five weeks, and they said, ‘Okay, enough of that. We’re not gonna do this. These guys aren’t quite ready. Let them do whatever,’ and then it just stopped immediately and was never revisited again.”