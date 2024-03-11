Matt Hardy Critiques Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Wishes It Had A Stronger Story

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the match between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution. He noted that he loved the match but wished it had a stronger story going in.

He said: “I loved the match, I thought the match was great. Considering the story wasn’t as strong that made me not feel their match as much as I feel the other two matches. That match, in particular, because I knew there wasn’t a heated, hated rivalry between them, or really these huge stakes in the match that makes me not quite as invested in the match. Coming into it as it was, there wasn’t this buildup to this match, that made me not as invested in the match.“