Matt Hardy Doesn’t Expect Fanbase Crossover between WWE and UFC

On his latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler shared his thoughts on the Endeavor/WWE merger and the effects he expects to see as a result (per Fightful). Hardy expressed interest in the outcome and developments to be seen in the immediate future but remained skeptical about seeing a significant increase in audience overlap for the two major brands of WWE and UFC. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the transition for WWE as a member of a larger entity: “Dude, VKM, Vince McMahon had a hell of a run. You can’t deny that. It’s so appropriate, knowing and working as closely as I did with Vince in the past over so many years, the fact that he ended up selling the company and leaving on top, where no one will ever get the opportunity to make World Wrestling Federation, as far as an individual sole owner, better than him was just appropro for him. It really is. Very fitting. So the Endeavor thing is official, the merger has gone through. It’s gonna be so interesting, and I’m so curious of how it’s gonna work in conjunction working hand-in-hand with UFC and what they’re gonna do and what the changes are gonna be that come to the forefront. It’s gonna be a really interesting time in WWE.”

On if the brands will share audiences: “I don’t think you’re gonna have a lot of UFC mixed martial arts, shoot fighting fans really just jump other to wrestling because it’s also owned by the same company that owns UFC. I think people that enjoy the pageantry and the fantastical world of pro wrestling aren’t necessarily gonna jump to UFC, although I do think they’re both such unique, extreme sports and entertainment. I think there will be some great promotion you can do with them both together. I don’t know if fans of specifically pro wrestling or fans specifically of mixed martial arts are going to cross over and love the other brand just because now they’re under the same roof.”