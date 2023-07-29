Matt Hardy On the Current State of the Wrestling Industry, Could Surpass the ’90s

Matt Hardy recently weighed in on the current state of the wrestling industry, saying there’s a chance it could surpass the fabled 1990s. Hardy talked about the current era’s hot streak on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the current state of wrestling: “Wrestling is really, really good now, beyond a shadow of a doubt. I just think it’s very different the way you judge the parameters of the entire wrestling industry. I think if you look back to the Attitude Era, it was more ingrained in pop culture. I think people in America, you can even say North America, were much more aware of pro wrestling, and it was cool, it was trendy, but it was very different.

“Now, it is so much larger on a global scale. Sure, we got huge numbers where seven million, eight million, nine million people, how ever many people would watch wrestling on any given Monday night back then. But it was very different. I mean, there was only 40 television channels then or whatever. It was much, much smaller as far as things you could watch and your choices.”

On the potential for wrestling to surpass the ’90s: “I think pro wrestling was hotter in the 90s, overall. But I think we’re at a point right now where it could supersede that if we continue to go in this direction we’re going in. I think the rivalry between WWE and AEW, I think the things that both companies are doing, the way they’re growing. I think we are able to reach a point in the future, if things continue to trend upward, if they take the same upward projection, I think wrestling can become hotter than it was in the 90s.”