Various News: Matt Hardy Debut Tops YouTube Views for AEW Dynamite, Revolution Pro Gets a Patreon, FITE TV Streaming CZW This Weekend

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy made his AEW debut and revealed that he will be joining The Elite against The Inner Circle in the Blood & Guts match. The video featuring the AEWW debut of Matt Hardy is now at nearly 789,000 views and has far surpassed other YouTube highlights for last night’s show.

The debut of Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper) as The Exalted One in The Dark Order is currently No. 2 for views for last night’s show with about 204,000 views thus far.

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) has announced the launch of a Patreon page for the promotion.

That's all for now. Thanks everyone for taking part. I'm off to work on rewards for our Patreon (https://t.co/OiXihqfU8j) so watch this space! Please see the release pinned to timeline which answers any questions on upcoming events, we'll keep you updated on any changes. 🙏🏼 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 19, 2020

– FITE passed along the following press release on Saturday’s CZW Saturday Night Special. As noted, CZW is moving forward with the event, which will stream live on FITE TV. It will be held at an empty venue on Saturday, March 21 in Baltimore, Maryland.