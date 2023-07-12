Matt Hardy On Deciding to Leave WWE, May Have Stayed If Triple H Had Been in Charge

Matt Hardy recently talked about his decision to leave WWE and why that might have been different if Triple H had been in charge at the time. Hardy exited WWE and joined AEW in 2020, and he spoke to the Daily Mail about that decision. You can see some highlights below:

On deciding to leave WWE: “I think Vince had already made up his mind. He wanted me to make the transition into being a producer and that’s where he saw me at. So, I knew as long as he was in charge he’s ultimately going to get you there, because that’s just how this is. If Vince sees you in a certain light or certain way, and that’s where he wants he’s gonna get you there. You know they threw some big offers on the table saying myself and Jeff, we can do something with Bray, and they, you know they were trying to appease me in different ways and whatnot, and give me something that would be satisfying. But I knew Vince was ultimately going to move me off being a wrestler and move me backstage, and I just wasn’t ready to do that yet.”

On Triple H offering him a spot in NXT: “[Triple] H gave me a very generous offer to wrestle in NXT and do some [of] my Broken Matt. Maybe give me a little bit of a stable, and then [I would] still be able to supplement that by being a backstage producer with WWE. If it would have been the era where Triple H was in charge, I could have ended up saying then, ‘Maybe.’ But it was the right call for me to leave and step out to AEW.”