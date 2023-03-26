– During a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy addressed fans being critical of the AEW product and booking, noting (via WrestlingNews.co), “It’s a really intriguing concept that so many fans that consider themselves die hard fans, and this is no disrespect to them, but they are so caught up and captivated by the inner workings of the business and why things are happening.” This later drew a response from Twitter users, which Hardy also responded to, defending AEW’s booking and Tony Khan as well.

Responding to Hardy’s podcast comments, one user wrote to him, “Hey @MATTHARDYBRAND you do realize the only difference between your boss and the die-hard fans you’re ripping into is TK has a billionaire dad right?”

Hardy then responded, “You couldn’t be more wrong. TK loves wrestling & has surrounded himself with the best minds in the biz since 2018-Cody, Kenny, Bucks & Jericho. Add Malenko, Arn, Dustin, JL, Mox, Sting, Christian to that list. Anyone who thinks they’ve got this trove of knowledge is shitposting.”

He later added, “AEW’s a collaboration between TK & the talent. You only truly understand the way this biz works if you actually work within it with experienced people. TK has absorbed knowledge from these great minds & understands how to apply it. I’m not ripping into anyone, just stating facts.”

You can view that Twitter exchange below:

