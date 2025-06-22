Matt Hardy Defends WWE Booking GUNTHER vs. Goldberg

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Goldberg and GUNTHER. Hardy believes that a strong win for GUNTHER would be a huge boost for the champion’s career, but also noted that Goldberg’s involvement will bring in casual fans. You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “I honestly think it would be a huge deal for GUNTHER. It would be a huge notch in his belt if he actually beat Goldberg pretty strongly in Goldberg’s final match. I think that’d be quite the statement, and it would put a lot of equity into GUNTHER. So I’m not mad at that.”

On if there is still interest in seeing Goldberg in a world title match in 2025: “I mean, there, there will be by casuals, you know, I know you think that’s a mysterious term, or whatever, just people who’ve just watched wrestling, you know, here and there over the years, if their favorite song, they’ll tune in, or whatever else. Or they don’t put too much thought into it. They don’t give a shit what happens backstage. They don’t give a shit. What happens in personal lives or whatnot, those people will say, ‘Oh, Goldberg, oh, he’s still doing it. That’s cool. He’s wrestling the champion, and I’d like to see him win the belt one more time.’ I mean, they are people in general. The die-hards are not. They don’t give a shit about them, but the general population of wrestling fans, especially the ones who grew up on Goldberg, they are emotionally invested in him, so that they’re always excited to see an appearance. That’s why they react like that. You know, it’s nostalgia. It takes them back to a time when they were young and they probably felt their life was better or whatever else. But they do, they’re emotionally invested in him, because there was, there was a point in time where most people looked at Goldberg and thought he was like the baddest motherfucker on the planet.”

