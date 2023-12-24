Matt Hardy on How The ‘Delete’ Chant Convinced Vince McMahon To Bring ‘Woken’ Character to WWE

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy remembered bringing a version of his ‘Broken Matt’ character and how Triple H was for it but Vince McMahon wasn’t. Eventually, McMahon gave in due to the fans continuing to chant ‘Delete’ and ‘Woken’ Matt was brought in.

He said: “I remember talking to Triple H, and he said ‘You know what? Maybe we could do a Hardy Boyz run, kind of a throwback to the original WWE Hardy Boyz, and then maybe we get into the Broken Matt Hardy a little bit?’ And then Vince is like ‘They’re back in WWE now, they’re The Hardy Boyz.’ We sat down and we talked for 30 minutes about what the character was, he says ‘They keep doing delete-delete-delete-delete, they won’t stop that s—t! I guess we got to give it to ’em.’“