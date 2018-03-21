Matt Hardy Threatens to Delete Vince McMahon If He Has Problems With Ultimate Deletion

– TMZ Sports spoke with Woken Matt Hardy after Ultimate Deletion this week. You can check out the footage of the interview below.

Matt Hardy said that he would “delete” Vince McMahon if McMahon didn’t like the Ultimate Deletion match. He stated, “If McMahon has any issues with it, I certainly have a spot here at The Hardy Compound where I can DELETE him! Señor Benjamin would love to start digging a hole for him.”

Mick Foley is also a part of the video and said he liked the segment.