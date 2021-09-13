Matt Hardy Has ‘Delightful’ Plans For Orange Cassidy On AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy has set his plans for the next step in his feud with Orange Cassidy, teasing them for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy has been locked in a feud with Cassidy as of late and with his HFO stable tried to cut Cassidy’s hair during the Buy In pre-show for AEW All Out.

Hardy posted to Twitter on Monday sharing a clip of the Buy In segment and writing:

“Just wait until you see what I have planned for #AEWDynamite. It shall be DELIGHTFUL”