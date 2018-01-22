Matt Hardy Is Disappointed in Losing a Battle in the Great War, Promises Revenge at Royal Rumble (Video)

– Matt Hardy spoke following his loss to Bray Wyatt on Raw about the match, being part of Raw 25 and more. You can see video below.

Hardy was asked what it was like to be part of everything at the Manhattan Center and said, “I was very happy to have the Manhattan Center as part of the battlefield in the Great War tonight! But I must say, I am disappointed. Because tonight, I lost a battle in the Great War. No! It was not the outcome I had wished for, it was not the outcome I predicted. But Bray Wyatt, it is merely one battle! One battle of many! Because this Sunday, I will exact my revenge at the Rumble of Royalty. And Bray Wyatt, this process has merely begun. You will fade away and classify yourself as obselete. Because I will, DELETE! DELETE! DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!”