Matt Hardy ‘Disappointed’ To Not Be Involved With Ladder Match Last Night
In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy said that he was ‘disappointed’ in being removed from the ladder match at last night’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy was set to take part in the match, which featured The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, but was removed after his brother Jeff was arrested for a DUI. The Young Bucks won last night and became two-time AEW tag team champions.
Matt wrote: “Watching this #AEWDynamite Ladder Match between @youngbucks & #JurassicExpress very closely. I’m very disappointed I’m not in this match in front of this fantastic STL crowd. I promise I’ll bounce back.”
Watching this #AEWDynamite Ladder Match between @youngbucks & #JurassicExpress very closely. I’m very disappointed I’m not in this match in front of this fantastic STL crowd. I promise I’ll bounce back.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 16, 2022
