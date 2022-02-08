Matt Hardy Discusses AEW’s New Forbidden Door Signing, If He Thinks It Will be His Brother

– As previously reported, a new mystery arrival will be revealed tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. During a recent Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the big announcement teased by Tony Khan on the new “Forbidden Door” debut. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on the new Forbidden Door arrival teased by Tony Khan: “Tony Khan has been teasing a big announcement, and then he made the big announcement, that the Forbidden Door is going to be opening up again on Wednesday. Sometimes people think the Forbidden Door is when someone comes from another promotion into your promotion and they can go back in. And the way he referenced this is, somebody is going to walk through the forbidden door, which means they’re coming from another promotion, and they’re going to slam the Forbidden Door. This means they’re not going back to the other promotion. That’s what that means.”

Hardy on how AEW opened up the Forbidden Door: “Tony is one who coined this phrase ‘the Forbidden Door.’ And it opened up whenever the Good Brothers came over from Impact Wrestling and Kenny Omega was going over to Impact and he was coming back to AEW as well. And then there were some people who came in from New Japan Pro Wrestling. People came from NWA, Billy Corgan’s organization in AEW. That’s kind of what the Forbidden Door was, it was basically like ‘we can all work together because there’s a big company that’s kind of monopolized wrestling for a while. So let’s all work together and try and make all of our companies as exciting as possible.’ So now there’s a lot of speculation. ‘Is this Forbidden Door prospect that he’s talking about going to show up Wednesday night in Dynamite? Is he from WWE?’ And it sounds like it’s because they say they’re going to be slamming the door behind them. So that means they’re not going back to wherever they came from.”

On if he thinks the debuting talent will be his brother Jeff Hardy: “As far as an update on Jeff and what’s going on, I don’t think he’s the guy that’s coming in this Wednesday against Isiah Kassidy. Although who knows? Tony Khan, Papa Khan’s got a lot of money. Maybe he bought out his contract. And maybe it is happening early. Who knows?”

We will have to wait until tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite to find out who the new arrival will be. The show will air live on TBS tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 8:00 pm ET.