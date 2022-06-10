Matt Hardy Discusses The Bad Culture In Pro Wrestling Surrounding Alcohol And Pills

During an interview with Drinks With Johnny, AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on the “bad culture” that used to be around the professional wrestling industry with alcohol and pills. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

Matt revealed both he and Jeff Hardy had their first beet with Steve Austin but Matt admitted, “there were other guys that had different things” reflecting on taking time off from WWE.

On taking time off from WWE: “The first 12-13 years that I had with WWE, my back was so beat up. They just said, ‘Oh, we can’t give you any time off, we really trust you, your really dependable and what you do, just go to the doctors and see what he can do to help you,’ and all he can really do is just prescribe you pills.”

He noted it was “such a bad culture back in the day,” as the wrestlers were “working so hard” which led to them needing to “take stuff to get through it.” He confessed that they “got into that at the very end,” and that stigma is something that has stuck with Jeff throughout his career.



On staying mentally strong: “There’s always going to be situations in life and you just have to be able to mentally stay strong, keep yourself in check, and do your thing. I am so happy that I went through that before I got married and before I had children, and now it’s just the best thing, I am living the good life.”