WWE News: Matt Hardy Cuts a Promo at Disney World, Top 10 Shocking Sneak Attacks, Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre Full Match Video

– Matt Hardy shared a new promo video on his Instagram page this week, where it looks like he’s continuing to push his “You don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy” character. This time, he took the video while he was with his family at Disney World. You can check out that video he shared on Instagram below. Hardy stated the following:

“I’ve spent the entire day, taking my family on vacation to Walt Disney. Sure. I had the VIP fast pass, which allowed us to go to the front of every line, but still, it was miserable. It was 97 degrees and I’ve been here for seven hours, walking around all day. I’m mildly dehydrated. And I couldn’t even do my promo because of this music. And on top of that! I was stopped 469 times to take pictures and sign autographs—not that I was counting, or anything. Worst of all, I’m going to have a farmer’s tan tomorrow. You don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy.”

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Shocking Sneak Attacks. You can check out that video below.

– WWE also released a full match video featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston at WWE Fatal 4-Way 2010. You can check out that full match video below.