Matt Hardy Names His Potential Dream Matches For Jeff Following AEW Return

Jeff Hardy is back on AEW TV, and Matt Hardy has revealed a couple dream matches he’d like Jeff to be part of. Jeff made his return on the April 12th episode of AEW Dynamite and Matt spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy about what matches he’d like to see Jeff have.

“The first one I’m going to say is Kenny Omega. Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF,” Matt said (per Wrestling Inc). “And then I need one more here for Jeff, [so] I’d say Wardlow.”

Jeff will return to action on next week’s Rampage with The Firm Deletion where the Hardys, HOOK and Isiah Kassidy will battle Ethan Page, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Stokely Hathaway.