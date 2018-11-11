WWE News: Matt Hardy Drives Pace Car at NASCAR Event, Pete Dunne Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, and New Mic’ed Audio From Mixed Match Challenge 2

– WWE Superstar Matt Hardy got to drive the pace car for NASCAR at the Can-Am 500 this weekend. You can check out the photo WWE posted of Hardy at the event on Instagram below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, which features artist Rob Schamberger creating new art for Pete Dunne. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new video featuring some mic’ed audio from Mixed Match Challenge 2. You can check out that new highlight video below. WWE’s current season of the Mixed Match Challenge airs on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST on Facebook Watch.