Matt Hardy Praises Dustin Rhodes’ All In Performance And TNT Title Win

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star gave his reaction to Dustin Rhodes’ emotional weekend at AEW All In, where he wrestled three times in 24 hours and captured the TNT Championship. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dustin having a special moment: “No doubt [it’s a cool thing]. And I love that call. I mean, I think that was a very good make good. You know, considering he had that down — it was such a down, emotional moment with the Adam Cole thing. I think to have Dustin win in Texas, in his home state, was really cool, because Dustin busts his ass.”

On Dustin’s dedication to AEW: “He’s AEW through and through and through and through, and he preaches for the company. And I respect the hell out of that. I mean if you’re going to work somewhere, you should wave the flag. And nobody does that better than Dustin Rhodes. And Dustin still — he busts his ass to stay in shape. He busts his ass to stay in ring shape. He busts his ass to keep his sobriety. So I have a great amount of respect for Dustin Rhodes, and I’m very, very happy that Tony pulled the trigger and put the title on an older individual. That makes me happy that Tony did that.”

