Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Eddie Edwards slapping a fan during The Hardys vs Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at TNA Final Resolution and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Edwards incident: ‘While myself and Brian, we were lying down in the ring, Eddie and Jeff were going at it. They’re fighting, they’re being very violent outside the ring. And Eddie is on Jeff. And at some point, The System were getting so much heat during that. The crowd was chanting all through the beginning of the match, ‘F**k The System. F**k The System.’ It was great. We were getting positive reactions, they were getting negative reactions. So we heard all this, and then all of a sudden there was a point while we’re laying there and we’re both selling after going through these tables, and the crowd starts chanting, ‘You f**ked up. You f**ked up. You f**ked up.’ We’re like, ‘Why are they chanting that? What could they have possibly done over there?’ Because they were just kind of violently brawling around the ring. What had happened is they were chanting at an individual who got in Eddie’s face and said, ‘Oh, you think you’re tough. I’m not afraid. I’m not scared of you.’ ‘Oh, really? You’re not scared of me? What are you going to do about it?’ Then he really easily slaps Eddie. And just so instinctively, Eddie slaps him back, kind of shoves him back in his chair.

“He is so lucky. I will say this: there’s very few people in the wrestling business that swing with as much velocity and as fast as Eddie Edwards. This guy is lucky Eddie Edwards didn’t knock him out. Next thing you know, you have security coming out. You have Dreamer coming out. Fandango is coming out. And this guy gets taken out of the building and ejected, and then he deals with the police. And that’s kind of where that story ends. So yeah, this guy actually had the audacity, he had the guts to slap Eddie Edwards, which is just the dumbest move possible… And I’m just glad it was crystal clear. It was right there on tape, so there weren’t any issues with Eddie Edwards getting in trouble. And everybody kept talking about that too. Like, do you know what would have happened if it would have been the ’90s or the ’80s with this guy? Because they would have come out, security would have taken him to the back, and then he would have got his ass kicked in the back.”

On who he considers to be the best play-by-play announcer in wrestling right now: “This is almost judging him over his whole body of work. I mean, I would almost say the most consistent guy, which I really like a lot now and I think he’s grown and he’s learned, and he has really embraced it. I would almost go with Michael Cole.”

On how Cole has grown into the role: “He came from the news business, correct? I remember him being there, and he would always come to guys. He would ask them about things we were doing in the match. He would look for insight. And then, once he got a grasp of pro wrestling, he became better at it… He’s the head guy now that kind of runs things there when it comes to the announcers and whatnot. To me, he stands out. Now, JR is there, and JR is obviously a classic. Especially when he was younger and whatnot. JR had so many lines that stuck out. JR, even though he still does commentary from time to time — it’s not very often, but he’s great. But obviously, he is getting very much towards the end of sitting behind the desk. Right now, for someone who is in their heyday and still a full-time guy, I would say Michael Cole.”

