Matt Hardy Says AEW Grand Slam Is ‘Huge’ For Eddie Kingston, Compares Him To Mick Foley

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about Eddie Kingston’s big match tonight at AEW Grand Slam and compared Kingston to legend Mick Foley. Kingston will face Claudio Castagnoli for both the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight titles tonight in Kingston’s home state.

Hardy said: “It’s huge for Eddie Kingston. It’s truly in his backyard. He very much reminds me of a Mick Foley type persona. He’s this guy that doesn’t have the typical look of a pro wrestler and doesn’t act or perform like a typical pro wrestler. He’s really rough around the edges, but there’s just a charisma about him in his personality and the way he presents himself that just draws people to him. Eddie Kingston is one of the guys who defied the odds, much like Mick Foley defied the odds. I think you’ve got a lot of goals Eddie Kingston wants to achieve that you’re going to see him achieve in the future.“