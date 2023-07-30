Matt Hardy Enjoyed AEW Blood & Guts, Likes That It’s Once a Year

Matt Hardy was a fan of the AEW Blood & Guts match, and appreciates that it’s a yearly thing. Hardy weighed in on this year’s match, which saw The Golden Elite defeat Team Blackpool Combat Club, on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the match itself: “I enjoyed it. It’s one of those things. It’s one of those things, it’s a match, I like the fact that we do it about once a year. That way it stays special. It kind of helps to make it an attraction. I think it’s a match that you can’t overdo. dig the fact they do it once a year. I felt it was a great blowoff to the Blackpool Combat Club and the Golden Elite. I’m here for it.”

On WBD hyping the show’s viewership: loved the fact that Warner Brothers Discovery released a press statement saying that it did 2.5 million eyeballs, or however you said it was stated. But the fact that 2.5 million people overall watched that, whether it was on TV, live, whether it was streaming, whether it was on DVR, whatever it is, that’s a great number.”