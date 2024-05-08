Matt Hardy On Why He Enjoyed Elite’s Attack On Tony Khan, Thinks It Was One Of AEW’s Best Angles

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about about the angle where The Elite attacked AEW President Tony Khan on the April 24th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Elite’s attack on Khan: “It did help make sense of using the footage. It bettered that argument, I think, of using the footage. Because just kind of in its own — and one thing my wife said, she wished there were been commentary over it, just as opposed to just kind of quiet, still footage. And they could have almost like, described it more which could have put it more in the Jack Perry narrative, maybe actually take his side of the argument…

“But the fact is, they did that; it’s kind of been building. And whenever they did the deal where Jack hit him with the mic and he dropped. And then the Bucks were like helping them up, and they just kind of accidentally got into that position like the EVP Trigger. That was great, that was fantastic. And then the Okada thing, subtly [saying] ‘No, no, no, no, pick him up, pick them up, and they did the thing and they dropped Tony.”

On Tony Khan’s selling of the attack: “You know, people can complain his selling. That’s alright, they can. But do you remember the first Stunner Vince McMahon ever took? …It is what it is. And you know what, I’m okay with this because Tony Khan is not a f**king trained professional wrestler. It is what it is, and neither was Vince. Like, if they did it and something went awry, whatever. You get the intent behind it, you get the whole idea behind it.”

On Khan becoming a character on AEW TV: “I loved the fact that Tony finally embraced that he was a critical part of the show. He’s always said things like, ‘No, I don’t want to be a character. I want to be straightforward. I’m just here to promote wrestling.’ Tony Khan is a character in the AEW universe. He cannot stop that, he cannot change that.

“Between his appearances on TV, and his announcements and his tweets — his tweets more than anything else on social media. That has transitioned him. He is a character on the show. And people feel very strongly about him, either one way or the other. So there’s no denying that. He’s a character on the show, and I’m glad he embraced it. And I’m glad he did this. And I honestly think this is one of the best angles that AEW has ever done. You look the next day, the NFL was talking about it. He got coverage, press, all over about this specific angle as he was wearing the neck brace. And I think he needs more of that stuff. I love that. That is what is going to grow the brand. That is what is going to put more people in buildings. That is what is going to get more eyeballs on the product. So I’m a big advocate of that. And I’m a big fan of that.”

