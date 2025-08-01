Matt Hardy Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Prediction That TNA Will Surpass AEW

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star was asked to respond to recent comments from Eric Bischoff, who predicted that TNA could surpass AEW as the number two wrestling promotion in the world within a year. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bischoff’s prediction: “I think TNA can have a lot of growth in the next year. I mean, if you look at the events we’re doing a year ago from now, the growth has been massive from a year ago to now. If we go from today to a year ahead, I do think there’s going to be more growth. I think TNA is going to continue to be successful.

“But I don’t think our goal is to be better than AEW or anywhere else. I think we’re just competing with ourselves. We want to be as good as we can possibly be and make our brand as strong as we can possibly make it. You know, with the talent and everybody else. I mean, they have a very strong TV deal. A lot of it is going to depend on the TV deal we get. But if we do get a great TV deal, if we land on a platform that actually reaches people, it will be a gamechanger. I think TNA will be very strong, it’ll be very healthy, and it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in pro wrestling if we do land on a platform that actually gets out there, that people can get.”

On AEW having the financial advantage: “AEW right now has unlimited money. I mean, it truly is unlimited. They spend a shit ton of money in there. They’re not going to stop spending money anytime soon.”

On Bischoff’s comments: “I don’t know exactly what metrics Eric was acknowledging. Like you said, I hadn’t seen that. I think I did see the clip somewhere online, but I hadn’t seen it when you first told me about it. But I think there could be a possibility that TNA is selling tickets, maybe could be comparable to whatever AEW is doing every single week, especially if we end up start going if we start going live regularly. But if it becomes like a live TV show at least like every other week, or something like that. I think we can sell a ton of tickets.

“As far as actually being number two. I don’t know if that is realistic, as far as TNA in a year from now. But I do think there could be major growth where people would be like, ‘Wow, I like TNA better than AEW.’ There’s some people that would just like the more classic pro wrestling style of a TNA, if it was on a big platform and everybody could see it, if it was easily accessible, or whatever. As opposed to the AEW product — which, like you said and you say this all the time, it’s an alternative. It really is an alternative. They’re doing things kind of differently, and TNA is much more of a WWE-based pro wrestling show.”

