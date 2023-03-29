Matt Hardy & Ethan Page Discuss How They Began Working Together In AEW

Matt Hardy and Ethan Page have been working together on AEW TV for several months now, and the two recently discussed how it initially came together. The two spoke about their storyline in AEW, which has been advanced regularly on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, during a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Hardy on how they ended up working together: “I found myself in a scenario after Jeff had his incident, where I was kind of just like floating along… We were both open to going out and doing stuff on Elevation or Dark, or whatever it could be. It did become so good that we kind of forced their hand to put us back on TV. I think the next few weeks are going to be some pretty amazing TV, I think, and I really like where we’re at.”

Page on how plans for the whole thing changed: “I don’t think that what the current iteration of The Firm is was the vision originally. And I think there was an incident that changed things for that, too. But I’m of the same thought process as Matt that you [have to] make the most of what you’re given.”