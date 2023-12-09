– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW talent Matt Hardy discussed CM Punk returning to WWE and why WWE opted to make the decision to bring back Punk. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking. It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is.”

Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years last month at Survivor Series. As noted, the wrestler was fired by AEW “with cause” earlier in September, allowing The Voice of the Voiceless to go back to WWE.