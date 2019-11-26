Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Matt Hardy, who discussed explaining the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Matt Hardy on speaking to Vince McMahon about the Broken Universe: “Yeah, when I was first was gonna do Woken Matt Hardy I had talk with him for thirty minutes and I explained the whole Broken Universe deal. I don’t think he understands it completely. Part of it is based off of different, various TV shows I watch, and it’s very Deadpool driven. Broken Matt Hardy winks at the audience and kinda breaks the fourth wall and I don’t know that’s something Vince really enjoys or likes to do a lot or whatever unless maybe it’s this specific idea. I think it was very involved and I don’t think he got it all. I know when he watched the Ultimate Deletion he said, ‘Well people seem to like it, I don’t know if I get it.’ But, the thing that I do give Vince credit for is he allowed me to do it. He allowed me to have that Ultimate Deletion, did give us an opportunity to do that, and internally it was a success, it did well.”

Matt on explaining the angle to his brother Jeff Hardy: “I’m not sure Jeff did at first, but once he got into it and once he was Broken and he was Brother Nero he was all about it. He loved it, he really did enjoy it. Bray and I — we’re much more on a similar thought process. I’m a big fan of Bray’s creative process. I love the Fiend and the duality of the Firefly Funhouse character as well. How it gives him range. And it’s very similar in ways to the Broken universe. And I felt with five hours of live television programming variety is good. Variety is very good.”