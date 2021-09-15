Matt Hardy Explains What AEW Is Doing Right, Keeping ‘Fingers Crossed’ for Jeff Hardy in AEW

– Photographer Adam Glyn released a video chatting with AEW’s Matt Hardy at the airport for his Adam’s Apple YouTube channel, and he spoke with him about AEW’s Tony Khan understanding wrestling in 2021, and his thoughts on his brother Jeff Hardy possibly joining AEW in the future.

Hardy said on AEW head Tony Khan, “Yeah, I love AEW. Tony Khan’s great. And I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling in 2021, and he knows how to utilize everyone, top to bottom.”

When asked about what AEW is using right, Matt Hardy stated, “They’re keeping older guys, or veterans so to say, and utilizing them right and also building young talent. And wins and losses matter, and they’re very much taking a sports-centered approach, which even I had to kind of like get used to. But I love what they’re doing.”

When asked about Jeff Hardy possibly coming to AEW and a Hardys reunion, he responded, “Fingers crossed.” Matt’s brother Jeff is still currently signed to WWE and is part of the Raw roster. You can view that clip below. Last year, it was reported that Jeff Hardy’s current WWE deal was expected to end at around the end of 2021.