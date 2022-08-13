Matt Hardy Explains Why Triple H Taking Charge of WWE Is a ‘Game Changer’

– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Triple H taking over as head of creative and VP of Talent Relations for WWE and how this is a game-changing move for WWE, due to the former WWE Champion having a better relationship with talent and being more accessible than former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hardy on how Paul Levesque taking charge is a “game-changer” for WWE: “This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back. There’s so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince.”

Hardy on how Paul Levesque is more accessible with talent: “Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I’ve talked to there with the current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. I also think it’s going to make the competition of the industry healthier.”

Paul Levesque took over the roles for WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement as company CEO and Chairman last month.

