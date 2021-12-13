Matt Hardy Asks Fans To ‘Know All The Facts Before Reaching A Conclusion’

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy was released by WWE last week after being sent home by the company. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to note that Jeff was doing “okay,” and Matt has since posted a cryptic message on Instagram that seemingly involves Jeff situation.

In a video released on Sunday, Matt posted a caption that asked fans to “know all the facts before reaching a conclusion,” and he also added further thoughts in a video, though he does not directly mention Jeff in his statement:

“In this day and age, there’s so much information on the internet available to each and every one of us. Now, there are so many things we can read, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all of it is correct. That doesn’t mean all of it is accurate. There’s also a lot of disinformation and misinformation and confusing information. There are so many people out there that will read one thing about a particular story and because of that one piece of the bigger puzzle or bigger picture, they will jump to a conclusion. They will pass judgment on a situation. The thing I ask of each and everyone out there is when you hear about a situation and you find out one thing, make sure you find out as many facts as possible. Get as many pieces of the puzzle. Get as many pieces of the picture before you form a conclusion. Because if you don’t, you may end up looking bad. Because it is very important in this day and age to know all the facts before you make a solid conclusion.”

Jeff reportedly had a 90-day non-compete clause and will become a free agent on March 9 of next year.