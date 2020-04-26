wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Says Fans Are Missed in Wrestling, CM Punk vs. Raven ROH 2003 Full Match

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy AEW Damascus

– Matt Hardy sent a message to fans to let them know how much they’re missed at shows. Hardy posted the following to Twitter:

– ROH posted the full 2003 Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match between CM Punk and Raven from Beating the Odds online. The match streamed on their YouTube channel last night.

