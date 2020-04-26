wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Says Fans Are Missed in Wrestling, CM Punk vs. Raven ROH 2003 Full Match
– Matt Hardy sent a message to fans to let them know how much they’re missed at shows. Hardy posted the following to Twitter:
Crowds seem so far away from here.
It’s strange being in an empty room.
YOU are so very missed from what we do. Please take care & stay healthy. In the future, when it’s safe & the time is right, we’ll be reunited. pic.twitter.com/EENUKjQXMd
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 26, 2020
– ROH posted the full 2003 Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match between CM Punk and Raven from Beating the Odds online. The match streamed on their YouTube channel last night.
