Matt Hardy Reflects On His Father’s Passing, Notes Jeff Hardy Was His ‘Guardian Angel’ In Recent Years

As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy’s father, Gilbert, passed away last week, with Matt revealing the news on Twitter. On Monday, Matt took to Instagram to offer more details on his father’s passing, including the role Jeff played in his life the past few years.

Matt noted his father’s sacrifice in helping raise them after their mother passed away due to cancer in 1987, with the current AEW star also mentioning that he and Jeff were able to be by his side before his passing.

You can read Matt’s full Instagram post below.