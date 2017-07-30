Matt Hardy Feuds With The Revival on Twitter

– Matt Hardy kicked up the Hardy Boys’ feud with The Revival by taking to Twitter. Hardy posted to the social media site threatening Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson following his and Jeff’s recent altercations on Raw.

Matt said he and Jeff planned to “Make ya famous,” which prompted the Dawson to respond. After a couple of back and forth’s Wilder joined the fray. You can see the posts below:

Hardys 1992-present

Revival 2014-present Do you know what "temporary" means, you OBSOLETE MULE? https://t.co/UfcurZvHRQ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

Hardys Nostalgia Act: April 2017-August 2017. The Revival: 2014- Forever. https://t.co/wvZSlthAXF — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017