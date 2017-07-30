wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Feuds With The Revival on Twitter
– Matt Hardy kicked up the Hardy Boys’ feud with The Revival by taking to Twitter. Hardy posted to the social media site threatening Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson following his and Jeff’s recent altercations on Raw.
Matt said he and Jeff planned to “Make ya famous,” which prompted the Dawson to respond. After a couple of back and forth’s Wilder joined the fray. You can see the posts below:
Hey #Revival, @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE.. You 2 picked the right @WWE Tag Team to jump on..
WE'LL MAKE YA FAMOUS..
And HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/5Vm4BUk0wQ
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
Reality ✔️
You're only a temporary fix. We're #Forever.
Forever
The
Revival#GTTOAT#TopGuys https://t.co/w9t6kua1vF
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 30, 2017
Hardys 1992-present
Revival 2014-present
Do you know what "temporary" means, you OBSOLETE MULE? https://t.co/UfcurZvHRQ
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
Hardys Nostalgia Act: April 2017-August 2017.
The Revival: 2014- Forever. https://t.co/wvZSlthAXF
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017
You 2 IGNORANT APES won't be around long enough to even create NOSTALGIA.
When we SNAP, you "no famous" flash in the pans shall be DELETED. https://t.co/z60TEKlGWY
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
The Revival: 1
Nostalgia: 0 https://t.co/X5b5iOHRnN
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017
