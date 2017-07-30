 

wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Feuds With The Revival on Twitter

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy kicked up the Hardy Boys’ feud with The Revival by taking to Twitter. Hardy posted to the social media site threatening Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson following his and Jeff’s recent altercations on Raw.

Matt said he and Jeff planned to “Make ya famous,” which prompted the Dawson to respond. After a couple of back and forth’s Wilder joined the fray. You can see the posts below:

article topics :

Matt Hardy, The Hardy Boyz, The Revival, Jeremy Thomas




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading