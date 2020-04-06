wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Congratulates Wyatt for Firefly Funhouse WrestleMania 36 Match, Tweets Again About Boneyard Match
Matt Hardy congratulated Bray Wyatt following the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36, prompting Wyatt to respond with three black hearts: “Congratulations, my COMPEER.”
🖤🖤🖤
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020
After the comparisons and praise he received following WWE’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match and how it had certain similarities to Hardy’s Broken Universe style, Hardy joked that this is the strongest he’s ever been put over at WrestleMania even though he now works for AEW.
“Thanks for all the really nice & kind words, guys & gals.. This is the strongest I’ve EVAH been put OVAH as a singles competitor on a #WrestleMania.
Ironically though, I compete on @AEWrestling now – Seeya Wednesday at 8pm on
@AEWonTNT!”
Thanks for all the really nice & kind words, guys & gals.. This is the strongest I’ve EVAH been put OVAH as a singles competitor on a #WrestleMania.
Ironically though, I compete on @AEWrestling now – Seeya Wednesday at 8pm on @AEWonTNT! pic.twitter.com/EnZLTzYz4V
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2020
