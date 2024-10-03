Matt Hardy Says It’s ‘Flattering’ To See Other Wrestlers Do The Hardys’ Moves

Matt Hardy takes it as a compliment when he sees other wrestlers emulate the Hardys’ moves. The Hardys recently spoke with Fightful and during the conversation, Matt asked about what he thinks when he sees wrestlers performing some of their trademark moves.

“It’s super flattering, I think, more than anything else,” Matt said. “It’s just cool that we have been on TV since, I mean in theory first time we’re on TV was ’94. But been on TV regularly since the end of ‘97 / early ’98 until now 2024. So many guys, we were a part of their childhood. Growing up, they watched the Hardyz and we were so blessed to be able to enter wrestling when it was so white hot like it was at WWF / WWE. Just to be in the spot we were in, then we had to do all the ladder matches, and the table matches, and the TLC matches and whatnot. It really made such an impact on so many people.”

He continued, “There’s so many people that we’ll get in the ring with and they’ll go, ‘Oh, my God, could I do a Swanton here? Or could I do the Twist of Fate?’ I remember there was one point during the match, KC Navarro said, like, ‘Is it cool if I go like,’ I said, ‘Yes, please go nuts, go crazy.’ It’s hugely flattering that people are excited to do stuff like that and we love that. It helps us and they they’re happy to do it. So it’s very cool.”

The Hardys are currently working in TNA and battled First Class at Victory Road in September.