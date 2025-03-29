Matt Hardy Says Gail Kim’s TNA Release Is ‘Definitely Shocking’

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Gail Kim’s TNA release and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gail Kim’s TNA release: “The Gail Kim departure was definitely shocking, very unexpected. I don’t think you could have asked anyone if that was on their list of somebody that would be released — I don’t think anybody thought that would have been a possibility. Yeah, huge huge shock and even reading that news, it was hard to believe that it actually went down. Also, Ariel [Shnerer] was a pretty big shock as well. Those were the two that stood out the most.

“Also Gail Kim, someone who was universally loved. The women felt blessed to have her, she was such an iconic trailblazing women’s wrestler. And she was great with working with them and she really fought hard for the women’s division. So yeah, I don’t know. Anthem is the major company, there’s some new ownership that just came in. So they’re reformatting and it’s just above my pay grade, for sure. It’s just stuff that I am not really in the know about. And I don’t know what all went into those decisions, I have no idea, but it did catch a lot of people off guard.”

On whether CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania – Night 1: “It’s going to be interesting if that match ends up going on last.. Honestly, I feel like the only reason they would put it on last is to give Punk his main event last match at WrestleMania.”

