wrestling / News
Matt Hardy To Make GCW Debut At Now And Forever
July 16, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Hardy will make his debut for GCW at the company’s Now And Forever show in August. GCW announced that Hardy will compete at the August 2nd show in Cleveland, Ohio over SummerSlam weekend, as you can see below.
No opponent for Hardy was named. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been appearing for TNA but is currently a free agent.
*CLEVELAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT HARDY makes his GCW Debut on August 2nd in CLEVELAND!
Plus:
Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop
Mance vs ?
Janela vs ?
Nick Gage
Maki Itoh
Matt Cardona
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/9HU9kzHDes
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 16, 2024