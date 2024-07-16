wrestling / News

Matt Hardy To Make GCW Debut At Now And Forever

July 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy GCW Now And Forever Image Credit: GCW

Matt Hardy will make his debut for GCW at the company’s Now And Forever show in August. GCW announced that Hardy will compete at the August 2nd show in Cleveland, Ohio over SummerSlam weekend, as you can see below.

No opponent for Hardy was named. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been appearing for TNA but is currently a free agent.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Matt Hardy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading