Matt Hardy Gets in the Ring For Show-Ending Brawl at Weekend House Show

– Matt Hardy got physical in the ring for the first time since September during Saturday’s live event in Madrid, Spain. You can see video below of Hardy hitting the ring for a show-ending brawl, fighting with Jinder Mahal.

Hardy has been away from the ring since September, when he hinted at retirement from the ring due to injury issues. He has softened that stance a bit in the month and a half since, though this is the first time he’s actually been in the ring for a crowd.