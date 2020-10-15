Matt Hardy Gives Health Update On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy is ready to rock, as he revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy was in the crowd with his family for tonight’s show and revealed that he’s back at 100% from the injury he suffered at AEW All Out during his match with Sammy Guevara. Hardy said that he was cleared for action and when Sammy Guevara cut a promo saying he’s not done with Hardy until he’s sent home for good, Hardy said that Guevara would be his first order of business.

Hardy has been out of action since All Out, when he was speared by Guevara off a lift and missed one of the two tables, hitting his head on the ground.