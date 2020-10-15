wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Gives Health Update On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Matt Hardy is ready to rock, as he revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy was in the crowd with his family for tonight’s show and revealed that he’s back at 100% from the injury he suffered at AEW All Out during his match with Sammy Guevara. Hardy said that he was cleared for action and when Sammy Guevara cut a promo saying he’s not done with Hardy until he’s sent home for good, Hardy said that Guevara would be his first order of business.
Hardy has been out of action since All Out, when he was speared by Guevara off a lift and missed one of the two tables, hitting his head on the ground.
.@MATTHARDYBRAND is BACK and wants to take on @sammyguevara 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qiQqUaZWwX
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020
.@sammyguevara has a strong message for @MATTHARDYBRAND.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/rJXQNfpLc7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Discuss Their Idea for Stadium Stampede, Prepping for the Goal Post Spot
- Mansoor Revealed as Mystery Man on The Bump, Says He’s ‘More Than Just Two Shows in Saudi Arabia a Year’
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion