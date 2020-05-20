wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Grieves After Vanguard-1’s Destruction On Last Week’s Dynamite (Video)
May 19, 2020
Matt Hardy is distraught after Vanguard-1 was decimated by Chris Jericho on last week’s Dynamite and posted a video in which he grieves for his drone. You can see the video below, which follows last week’s brazen attack on Vanguard-1 by Jericho after the drone accepted the Inner Circle’s challenge to Stadium Stampede:
