Matt Hardy On Hangman Page Winning AEW Owen Hart Cup

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about “Hangman” Adam Page defeating Will Ospreay in the finals of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double or Nothing and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “The main event was excellent. It was an incredible match, no doubt about it. And the stuff that really got me hooked before I ever saw the match was the scrum comments from Adam Page. The way Hangman really talked about how he had been in this funk for two years and going down this road that he didn’t want to go down, almost a road of depression. He thought he would never — he hadn’t won a a tournament and he would never be the world champion again. And that his time, his wrestling spotlight, his heyday -— he thought it was done. He thought it was over. He said that ‘I needed to prove to myself that I am still the man he wants to be for my kid and for my wife.’ That stuff, I felt that stuff. Even when I watched the match back, knowing he had that motivation within him to do that, that made this thing work for me.”

On Page going over: “And I’m really happy that Hangman Adam Page won. And this whole thing about his character arc, where his character is at considering where he’s come from, and the struggles he’s been through as a character. I think he is a phenomenal character performer in general. I’ve loved Adam Page all throughout his AEW run. I think he’s been great with all that. But the fact that he is in this position right now where he feels like he has to step up and be the guy that saves AEW — which I’m here for. And that builds for me personally a lot of expectation for that match and I think it does for a lot of people as well.”

