Matt Hardy, Hangman Page, Kyle O’Reilly, Deonna Purrazzo, Others Thank ROH Ahead of Final Battle

– Matt Hardy thanked ROH on Twitter and shared a video of his favorite moment from his time in ROH.

“Thank you for making the pro wrestling industry a better place, @ringofhonor. I greatly enjoyed my time there. This was possibly my favorite vignette at ROH – My Anti-Bullying Video!”

“Tonight’s #FinalBattle could possibly be @RingOfHonor’s last event ever – It at least signifies the end of an ROH era. I have many great memories from ROH & felt compelled to share some today. Big Money Matt originated in ROH, as I was in the midst of an issue with Jay Briscoe.”

– Hangman Page paid tribute to ROH in one of his recent Instagram stories.

“Thank you Ring of Honor. I owe much of my professional success to them and the wonderful people I met and worked with during my time there.”

– Several other wrestlers including Kyle O’Reilly, Deonna, Purrazzo, Ivar, Roderick Strong, Eddie Edwards, KENTA, Jeff Cobb, Mickie James, and Christopher Daniels all thanked ROH on Twitter today.

Thank you @ringofhonor Wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you

Final battle in 2005.

This is the day I started US journey.

