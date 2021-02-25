Matt Hardy Calls Hangman Page a ‘Terrible Human Being’ In New Video

Matt Hardy is none too happy with Hangman Page after Page tricked him into signing a contract for a match at AEW Revolution, with both their paychecks on the line. As previously reported, Page appeared to sign Matt Hardy’s contract for representation, a contract that would have seen Hardy get 30% of Page’s salary. It was revealed however on last week’s Dynamite that Page switched out the contract with one of his own, and the two are set to battle at Revolution with the winner getting 100% of the loser’s Q1 2021 salary.

Now, Hardy has posted a new YouTube video in which he cuts a promo on Page, calling him a terrible human being and saying that he just wanted to help Page reach his full potential. He says that that “scoundrel” Page illegally switched the contract and he had no idea until people notified him on Twitter. He notes that the first quarter of 2021 has been his most profitable ever and says Page committed a criminal act.

He then says he went to spring a trap on Page and that he of course knew about the match at Revolution “because I am a genius.” He just wanted to make sure Page would agree to the same stipulation, and that they would have beat Page down if it wasn’t for the Dark Order who he hates. He says he’ll take out the Dark Order and destroy Page physically and financially at Revolution.